In a tiny village in Northern Region, elders of the town decided to use election to help a young lady choose between two male suitors.

The lady, identified as Khadija, is said to have fallen in love with two men, identified only as Inusa and Ibrahim, as she could not choose between them.

What compounded Khadija's decision was the fact that none of the men was willing to loose her to the other.

Reports said she told the elders of her town, Giade, in the Nigerian state of Bauchi.

To deal with the solution, the elders conducted an election and Inusa scored highest number of votes, against his rival, Ibrahim.

This is according to one Mubarak Umar, who shared the development on Twitter.