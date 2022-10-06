RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Vigilantes caught in the act as they attempted to r*pe Anambra minor

Damilare Famuyiwa

The 12-year-old girl was on her way to lock her mum’s shop when the vigilantes accosted her.

Vigilantes caught in the act to rape

Two vigilantes at Nkutaku, Okpoko, in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, have been caught pants down as they attempted to rape a 12-year-old girl.

The security men, whose identities were yet-to-be disclosed, were said to have dragged the teenage girl to an abandoned structure, where they intended to commit the crime.

It was gathered that the girl was walking alongside her teenage neighbour on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, to lock her mother’s shop when the vigilantes, who were armed with machetes and pump-action guns, accosted them.

After accosting the minors, the vigilantes, according to a police source took the girl to the abandoned structure situated on Obodoukwu Road, while they asked her teenage neighbour to go home and collect N1,000 to bail her for wandering at night.

On his return to their residence, the teenage boy narrated to the girl’s father how the security men took them away and held her hostage.

Triggered by the boy’s narration, the girl’s father Lee Bibamde, who’s a trader in the community, called for a rescue team in search of the missing girl.

With the assistance of another vigilante and some elders in the community, Bibamde was led to the scene, where they met the victim naked.

The girl’s father said, “they had also succeeded in removing her pants and tight. In fact, she was fully naked.”

“The commander of the vigilance outfit did a wonderful job by arresting the suspects and handing them over to the police for prompt action. The matter is being investigated,” the police said, as he confirmed the arrest of the vigilantes.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, said the suspects would be charged to court upon the completion of an ongoing investigation.

