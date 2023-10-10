ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Vigilante slits okada rider’s throat to rob him

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect confessed to the crime, saying he macheted him after boarding his motorcycle to Eppa Village.

The suspect will be arraigned for culpable homicide after investigation [Punch]
The suspect will be arraigned for culpable homicide after investigation [Punch]

Recommended articles

Mohammed was on Monday, October 9, 2023, paraded alongside 37 other suspects who were allegedly involved in various criminal activities.

While parading the suspects, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Niger State, Abiodun Wasiu said that investigation was ongoing to unravel the details of the crime before taking the suspects to court.

According to him, the suspect had confessed to the crime, saying he boarded his motorcycle to Eppa village.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police spokesperson further said Mohammed confessed that he stopped the okada rider on their way to Eppa and macheted him.

Police received information of a lifeless body with a slit throat in a pool of his blood at Shabalile area of Mokwa. Police operatives led by DPO Mokwa Division mobilised to the scene and evacuated the corpse to the hospital morgue.

“In the course of investigation, on 2/10/2023 at about 1130hrs, a Bajaj motorcycle suspected to have been robbed from the deceased was recovered from an uncompleted building in Mokwa, while the investigation led to the arrest of one Usman Yahaya Muhammed 20yrs of Kinboku-Kudu village of Mokwa.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and said he boarded the motorcycle to Eppa village and while on their way, he stopped the rider and macheted him to death.

“He abandoned the corpse and took the motorcycle away. Case under investigation at SCID Minna,” Wasiu said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesman declared that after the investigation, the suspect would be arraigned for culpable homicide.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why APC candidate Sylva was disqualified from Bayelsa governorship election

Why APC candidate Sylva was disqualified from Bayelsa governorship election

Kebbi Govt seeks synergy with IPMAN to end citizens’ hardships

Kebbi Govt seeks synergy with IPMAN to end citizens’ hardships

200,000 people displaced in Gaza - United Nation says

200,000 people displaced in Gaza - United Nation says

Court disqualifies Timipre Sylva from contesting in Bayelsa guber poll

Court disqualifies Timipre Sylva from contesting in Bayelsa guber poll

800,000 applications filed in EU, Norway, Switzerland in Q3 of 2023

800,000 applications filed in EU, Norway, Switzerland in Q3 of 2023

Ondo Deputy Governor withdraws suit against State Assembly

Ondo Deputy Governor withdraws suit against State Assembly

Enugu women hold thanksgiving service to celebrate Mbah’s tribunal victory

Enugu women hold thanksgiving service to celebrate Mbah’s tribunal victory

APC chieftain decries killings, weapon brandishing among youths in Kogi

APC chieftain decries killings, weapon brandishing among youths in Kogi

Gov Yusuf rewards casual worker for returning missing $16k in Saudi Arabia

Gov Yusuf rewards casual worker for returning missing $16k in Saudi Arabia

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

LASTMA (Credit: Google)

Man faints after seeing body of pregnant wife killed in Ago Palace crash

A woman in handcuffs

Woman arrested for taking salaries from 16 companies each month for no work for 3 years

Angry keke napep drivers, and residents have taken to the streets to express their frustrations [PO_GrassRootM /X]

Officer, driver fight over car steering wheel, kill pregnant woman, keke driver in Lagos

A pastor

Pastor runs to court as church member who calls him ‘daddy’ snatches his wife