Vigilante slits okada rider’s throat to rob him

Mohammed was on Monday, October 9, 2023, paraded alongside 37 other suspects who were allegedly involved in various criminal activities.

While parading the suspects, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Niger State, Abiodun Wasiu said that investigation was ongoing to unravel the details of the crime before taking the suspects to court.

According to him, the suspect had confessed to the crime, saying he boarded his motorcycle to Eppa village.

The police spokesperson further said Mohammed confessed that he stopped the okada rider on their way to Eppa and macheted him.

“Police received information of a lifeless body with a slit throat in a pool of his blood at Shabalile area of Mokwa. Police operatives led by DPO Mokwa Division mobilised to the scene and evacuated the corpse to the hospital morgue.

“In the course of investigation, on 2/10/2023 at about 1130hrs, a Bajaj motorcycle suspected to have been robbed from the deceased was recovered from an uncompleted building in Mokwa, while the investigation led to the arrest of one Usman Yahaya Muhammed 20yrs of Kinboku-Kudu village of Mokwa.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and said he boarded the motorcycle to Eppa village and while on their way, he stopped the rider and macheted him to death.

“He abandoned the corpse and took the motorcycle away. Case under investigation at SCID Minna,” Wasiu said.

