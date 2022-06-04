RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Vigilante killed, burnt in Abuja over alleged blasphemy

Nurudeen Shotayo

The yet-to-be identified man was lynched by the mob for allegedly making a blasphemous statement.

A mob has lynched and burnt the remains of a member of vigilance group over alleged blasphemy.

The incident happened at the Timber shed market located in the Federal Housing Estate in Abuja, on Saturday June 4, 2022.

The Punch gathered that members of the vigilance group guiding the said market, had wanted to arrest some residents wandering around the market in the early hours of Saturday.

The residents reportedly pleaded with the vigilance group to free them in the name of Allah but one of the vigilantes disagreed, and in the process, made comments deemed to be blasphemous.

A trader in the market who pleaded anonymity, told the newspaper that the deceased was beaten and pelted with stones before he was set ablaze.

Details later.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

