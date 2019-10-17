A man identified as John Yakubu has been tortured to death for owing a N3,000 debt.

One Gabriel Monday had reported Yakubu to a vigilante group at Trade Centre Area of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, to help him recover the debt from Yakubu.

Monday was said to have given Yakubu beef worth N7,000 to sell but remitted only N4,000, which prompted him to report Yakubu to the group for the debt recovery.

Acting on Monday's report of Yakubu's debt, the vigilante group consisting four members, including two women, then arrested and tortured Yakubu to death in a bid to make him pay the money.

The suspects are identified as Gabriel Monday Dahwol, Michael Dung Gajok, Patience Joseph and Sarah Joseph.

Confirming the incident at the state police command, Isaac Akinmoyede, the state commissioner of police, said the culprits have been arrested, taken to court, and remanded in prison.