'Sex workers used to patronise me' - Gospel singer, Victor Thompson

Damilare Famuyiwa

The gospel music star said he used to sell weed and cigarettes to people, including sex workers, to survive.

Victor Thompson made the revelation in an interview [Gmusic Plus]
Victor Thompson made the revelation in an interview [Gmusic Plus]

He made this revelation in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, during which he spoke about his struggles to survive at a time.

Thompson said that in the past, he engaged in various activities, including selling weed and cigarettes, as well as hawking sachet water to make ends meet.

According to him, considering that he had a shop close to where sex workers used, they patronised him.

“I was selling alcohol, weed, cigarettes, and hawking pure water to survive. In the morning, I did the vulcarnising, and shoemaking.

“I had a shop close to sex workers, they were my customers,” the music star told Chude.

The interview, however, sparked a flurry of reactions across social media, with users applauding his bravery in opening up.

Many people praised him for his willingness to share his story, citing it as a source of inspiration and empowerment. It ignited a wave of support and encouragement from diverse online communities.

Amb_lawrence: “He lost his parents at age 14 or so and had to do all these to survive before God turned his life around! The whole interview would bless you.”

Okm_herbal: “He who does not have a skeleton should cast the stone. It’s really bold to share one’s past. Really brave!”

I.tobiloba: ‘His experience is unique. Only God can write certain scripts. Meanwhile, this is the only podcast that makes sense.”

Olori_Ishola: “The power of God unto salvation. I love hearing stories of saved and transformed lives because forget o, God can turn a man’s story around completely.”

Dhekumzy_ “There’s nothing wrong in telling people about your past. Nobody on earth without mistakes. God is not human. Christ turns life around.”

Thompson went on to talk about how he was saved, and his gospel music journey.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

