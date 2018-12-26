A middle-aged woman, Harriet Nassali was arrested by Ugandan police for reportedly beheading her husband, Siraje Kavuma, and digging a grave in their matrimonial bedroom with the intention of burying him.

The lady who made efforts to dig a grave inside their master bedroom, however was only able to dig as deep as 3 feet.

On realizing the complexity of her gruesome action she decided to flee her home. Her terrified 13 year old child alerted her their neighbors who swiftly called the police.

Threats

One of her daughters claimed that her mother had always threatened to kill her husband whenever they had misunderstandings.

Further inquiries revealed that the deceased and his wife previously had misunderstandings, as a result of a land deal gone bad resulting in their separation.

Investigations

The deceased’s body has since been transported to Mulago Mortuary for post-mortem, and the two suspects detained at Mattuga Police Station.

The police also assured that they will be arraigned in court, after their investigation are concluded.