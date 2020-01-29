The allegation was revealed in a petition allegedly authored by governing council member of Nigeria’s Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) in Abia State

According to Dr Nelson O’Amanze Udenze, Prof Francis Otunta impregnated a third-year female student of accounting in 2017 and upgraded the student to final year status without any examination.

When the said student graduated, the vice-chancellor allegedly sent her abroad in a bid to conceal the scandal.

Aside from the sexual misconduct allegation, Prof Francis Otunta has also been accused of abuse of office and embezzling money meant for some staff of the university who he allegedly suspended.

Dr Nelson Udenze, the petitioner is reported to have said in an interview that the Ministry of Education has constituted a panel to look into the allegations.

Admitting to authoring the damning petition against the vice-chancellor, he promised to divulge further details to the press after the panel set up to investigate the matter is done with its work.

See a copy of the petition below: