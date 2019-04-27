Meristem Green Fest is going to be the ultimate haven for health, fitness, and wellness enthusiasts.

Date: June 1st, 2019

Time: 8am – 10pm

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos

The event, organized by leading investment firm, Meristem, will be a convergence of over 3,000 health and wellness lovers.

It will be the perfect avenue for business owners with organic products and services to showcase their brand and reach diverse consumers under one roof.

How to Apply

Visit www.meristemgreenfest.com/vendor and Register

With this event, the capital market conglomerate, Meristem, will be giving emerging and growing businesses in the organic market, a platform to take centre stage for the first time in Nigeria. The event aims to promote a healthier-living lifestyle and culture in each individual and the community, as a whole.

For more information, follow @meristemng on Instagram and @meristemnigeria on twitter to join the conversation using #UnJunk and #MeristemGreenFest on social media

