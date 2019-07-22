Along with the dread of the season comes the prevalence of faulty vehicles. A large number of road accidents are caused by vehicle failure, specifically failure on the part of the driver to carry out the required technical and mechanical maintenance on their vehicle.

A customer focused fuel retailing brand Enyo Retail & Supply, has recognized how common these accidents are during the rainy season and as part of its mission to promote safety in the community, has rolled out a free car diagnostics and service event, scheduled to hold on the 27th and 28th of July 2019.

To enjoy the benefits of the event, all a customer has to do is purchase a Castrol Lubricant between the 18th – 26th of July at any Enyo station on the Lekki-Epe stretch, and will be treated to a coupon that will grant them access to the two-day event.

The event is set to take place at Enyo’s Olowo-Eko station on the 27th and 28st of July, 10am prompt.

This event in conjunction with Castrol lubricants- second largest premium lubricant in the world, will provide safety car care classes, where customers will be taught how to change their tires, check their wipers, check their engine oil as well as signs of bad brakes.

The event tagged “Vehicon and Grills” is poised to be a great family day out, packed with activities to entertain and educate guests while their vehicles are been worked on. Asides the free car checks and oil check offering,

All activities at this event will be handled by graduates of Enyo’s Mechtech 2.0- a mechanical technician academy that trains local mechanics with the technical expertise required to correctly diagnose and repair the most technologically advanced automobiles.

These graduates will handle free engine oil check, balancing and alignment, free tire checks, lubricant consultation. The Castrol team would also be on ground to educate customers on which Castrol lubricant best suits their car and other appliances.

This is a featured post.