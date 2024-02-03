Vehicle hits wheelbarrow pusher to death in Lagos market

The spokesperson for the agency, Adebayo Taofiq, said that the accident occurred on Saturday.

In a statement on Saturday, he noted that the accident involved a truck marked LSR 901 XV.

Taofiq said that the victim was pushing a wheelbarrow on the main carriageway in Mile 12 Market.

He said that a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the truck allegedly lost control due to a brake failure and rammed into the victim.

“After the accident, the victim was rescued by LASTMA officers on duty.

“He later died while rushing him to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

“Some miscreants and hoodlums then attempted to attack the truck driver.

“He was rescued and taken to Ketu Police Divisional by LASTMA officials with the support of security personnel at the market,” he said.

He appealed to market leaders to regularly carry out safety enlightenment campaigns on the danger of using wheelbarrows to convey goods on highways across the state.

He also warned truck drivers to always avoid speed and ensure the effectiveness of the brake system of their trucks.