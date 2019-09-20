The Experience Centre offers customers the opportunity to get hands-on experience of our 4G Lte Advanced products & services and to reinforce the VDT's pride of place as a leader in premium quality service provision as far as broadband communication is concerned.

This is just one of such experience centres to be opened in strategic areas in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria as our 4G Lte Advanced internet coverage expands. Our range of products including the home CPE and mobile MiFi are currently offered with free 30GB of data and free night browsing from 8pm to 7am. Our other data plans also come in highly affordable rates; as low as N3,500 and unlimited internet data packages at low prices.

VDT opens flagship Customer Experience Center

By the opening of the experience centre, VDT Communications has taken its customer service a notch higher; offering a platform to showcase its customers- centric disposition and friendly attitude aimed at always adding value and keeping the customers delighted.

The experience centre is an offshoot of the culture of quality customer service of which the VDT Communications brand is synonymous with. VDT Communications is ISO 9001: 2015 certified. It is also the first ISO20000:2011 certified telecom company in West and Central Africa for excellent IT service management.

VDT opens flagship Customer Experience Center

The company has also won several awards in recognition for its outstanding contribution to the development of broadband industry and premium service offering to its customers. These include: Broadband Company of the Year 2018, 2017 & 2015 and Internet Service Provider of the Year 2019, 2018 and 2017 among several others.

The experience centre promises to offer a holistic and total premium experience for pre, during and after- sales services to customers. We therefore invite all our customers and prospects to visit the VDT Lte Advanced Experience Centre and ‘’LIVE THE LIVE’’.

This is is a featured post