The Federal Government has condemned the stealing of clips, bolts and knots on Lagos-Ibadan rail track by vandals.

Fidet Okhiria, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation over 5,000 clips and 10,000 bolts as well as knots stolen by vandals had been replaced along the rail track.

“You can’t imagine that between Lagos and Ibadan, we have replaced over 5,000 clips and close to 10,000 bolts and nuts on the track and it is not a good thing at all.

“Without those things on the tracks, accidents can occur.

“We know the volume of passengers on a train. So vandalism of rail infrastructure has to stop,” he said.

Okhiria also said that government would still go ahead to extend the Lagos-Ibadan line to Kano in three years.

You'll recall that in September, Okhiria's wife, Mrs Francisca Okhiria was abducted by gunmen in police uniform in Benin, Edo state.

The gunmen reportedly trailed her from the airport and kidnapped her on the way to her house.

After demanding N20 million ransom, the gunmen released their victim after spending two weeks in their custody. It's however not clear if the ransom was paid for her release or not.