Vandal cuts off protective bridge railing to sell in Lagos

The suspect was seen vandalising Carter Bridge by a motorist on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, who quickly informed authorities about the incident. Following the report, officers from Ebute-ero Division swiftly moved in to arrest Mutairu.

Upon sighting the police officers, the suspect took to his heels but was given a hot chase, and subsequently arrested.

Mutairu was nabbed barely a week after the Lagos State Police Command paraded eight suspected electric cable vandals, recovering more than a 100-metre-long armoured cable from the suspects.

Eight of the suspects, according to the command were arrested at Anthony Village, while one of them was arrested at the Igbo Efon axis of Lagos state around 9 pm on Thursday, June 1, 2023, with over 100-metre-long armoured cable suspected to have been stolen from a construction site in Lekki.

The arrested suspects were identified as -Kamalu Mohammed ‘m’ aged 32, Usman Lawal ‘m’ aged 33, Ibrahim Salisu ‘m’ aged 22, Hassan Salisu ‘m’ aged 20, Zulkiful Sani ‘m’ aged 23, Umar Haruna ‘m’ ages 26 and Amadu Muazu ‘m’ aged 22.

“Operatives of Lagos Rapid Response Squad have arrested eight suspected cable thieves and recovered over 100-metre-long armoured cable from one of the suspects in Igbo Efon, Lekki.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of the last suspect, Nasir Lawal ‘m’ aged 30 with over 100-metres-long cable believed to have been stolen at a construction site around Igbo Efon, Lekki, Lagos,” a statement in which the development was disclosed read.