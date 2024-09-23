ADVERTISEMENT
Vandal confesses to destroying graves to extract iron rods

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect confessed that he loots graves to extract iron rods, which he often sells to buy Indian hemp and food items.

The incident has raised concerns about community safety and the influence of substance abuse among youth. According to Ahmed Wakil, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Bauchi State, Sa’idu unlawfully entered a Christian cemetery in the Yelwan Kagadama area during the day, causing significant damage to several graves.

He reportedly removed iron rods and other materials from the site, which he later sold to scrap metal dealers. During police interrogation, Sa’idu confessed to his actions, admitting to stealing multiple iron rods and selling them in separate transactions for amounts totalling ₦9,500, ₦12,000, and ₦5,500.

He stated that he used the proceeds from these sales to purchase an undisclosed quantity of Indian hemp and food items for his personal use. Wakil noted that the case highlights a troubling trend of young individuals engaging in criminal activities driven by substance abuse.

In light of this incident, the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Muhammad has now ordered that Sa’idu be prosecuted once the investigation concludes. The police are also taking this opportunity to urge parents and guardians to closely monitor their children’s activities and behaviours.

Community leaders are being called upon to foster dialogue about the dangers of drug use and its potential to lead to criminal behaviour. As the investigation unfolds, local authorities are committed to addressing the root causes of such incidents and promoting a safer environment for all residents.

