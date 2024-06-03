ADVERTISEMENT
Mohbad’s father breaks down in tears as US lab denies conducting toxicology test

Damilare Famuyiwa

The bereaved father said the denial signifies a coverup of the actual cause of his son’s death.

Father of late Mohbad, Joseph Aloba [Premium Times]
Recall that a US-based lab refuted the Lagos State Government’s claim that a toxicology test was performed at their facility. This revelation emerged following inquiries to determine the cause of the musician’s death.

In February 2024, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, stated during a live telephone call with Ahmad Isah, host of the Abuja-based online program Brekete Family, that the toxicology test was being conducted at NMS Labs in Pennsylvania.

However, on May 15, a pathologist testified before the Coroner’s Court that an autopsy could not determine Mohbad’s cause of death due to the decomposition of his body.

On May 17, responding to an inquiry, Esther Dede, Client Services Associate of the Forensics Division at NMS Labs, stated, "Unfortunately, we do not have a case for that patient."

Speaking on the development, Aloba suggested that this revelation pointed to a possible cover-up of the case.

He said, “I was brought to tears when I learnt of the denial. I never expected such a fabrication. It now appears that the claim of it being taken to the US was concocted from the beginning, indicating an attempt to conceal the truth.

Hearing the news made me more sorrowful about the death of my son. I don’t believe the state government could deceive everyone, saying they went to conduct the test and they did not. I felt so pained. It also assures me that we will get justice in the end.

Before Mohbad died, he said if they killed him, they could not kill all his family who would get justice for him. And that is what we are doing now.”

The bereaved father also called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos to investigate the officials of the Lagos State Forensic and DNA Centre involved in the process of the autopsy.

