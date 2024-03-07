US-based Ghanaian lady dies after boyfriend allegedly pushes her into speeding car

Allegedly, during the heated argument, Quincy pushed Boateng into the path of an oncoming vehicle on a highway.

The devastating incident has led to Quincy's arrest, and the Chicago Police Department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding Boateng's untimely death.

Boateng's family and loved ones are left grappling with grief and disbelief over the sudden loss. In honour of her memory, the deceased's funeral has been scheduled for March 24, providing a sombre opportunity for friends and family to bid farewell to their beloved Brittany.

As investigations continue, the Ghanaian community in the US and back here in Ghana mourn the loss of a vibrant young woman, and questions linger about the events leading up to her tragic demise.

In another tragic incident highlighting the loss of Ghanaian lives abroad, just last month, the Stratford Magistrate Court in the UK made headlines as it charged a 17-year-old boy with murder. This charge was in connection to the tragic death of another 17-year-old, Nathan Bawuah, also believed to be of Ghanaian descent.

Nathan Bawuah reportedly succumbed to his injuries in a hospital after being stabbed multiple times by the accused individual in East London. The fatal incident unfolded on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at approximately 11:00 pm local time on Hackney Road in East London, as detailed by British authorities.

"This (charge) relates to an incident in Hackney Road, E2 on Saturday, 17 February when 17-year-old Nathan Bawuah died after being stabbed. Nathan’s family has been informed and continues to receive support from specialist officers," stated a segment of the police statement.

Law enforcement officials confirmed the arrest of the suspect on Monday, February 19, 2024.