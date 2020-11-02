Globacom which launched its 4G LTE network nationwide in October 2016 has, to date, extended the network to more smaller cities and towns in the country.

The company said in a statement released in Lagos that customers who upgrade to the faster data network stand to gain 25 percent extra data on subsequent data purchases, ranging between N500 and N5000 for the next 6 months and one-off 10 GB free data.

Said Globacom, “The validity of the 25 percent extra data will be determined by the data bundle purchased by the customer, while the 10 GB free data will be valid for 7 days,”

The network explained further that subscribers can request SIM swap at designated SIM Swap outlets as well as its one-stop shop, Gloworld and Glozone across Nigeria.

Globacom assured its customers that the upgrade will not adversely affect their tariff plans, "rather, they will enjoy all benefits due to 4G SIM upgrade as well as the benefits of their preferred tariff profile"

