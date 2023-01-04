Untold side of the Oxford Story: Repayment of aggrieved customers, assault of senior executives and bombardment of office faculty

If the saying still does have a definition, then two wrongs can't keep making up rights. Right of the aggrieved and right of the policy imposed aggressor.

We were saddened by the reality of yet another form of brutality which unfolded on the 15th of December 2022 at one of our offices. A defeating hope in the sanity of governance, its people, its implementers and the elephant projection of an in-active ease of doing business in Nigeria. Outlandish as it may seem, Nigeria as an emotional state is a satire to our democratic process; who tells the best story, who pays the first bill. Now, this is not geared at stating that we are right and someone else is wrong - this is us stating our case to the general public as we had hitherto stayed quiet while focusing on repayments as instructed by the regulatory body; you would agree, it’s become necessary that we tell our side of the story; a story of a sincere organisation fulfilling it’s due diligence in the heat of assault and threat to life as opposed to adoption of a norm (closing up business and eloping) which doesn’t represent the ethos and ethics of our establishment.

We were saddened by actions of some members of the Police Force who weren’t dressed in official uniforms in the early hours of the 15th of December 2022; a relapse into the kangaroo nature as dealt on Fela in the 90s, bruising, bashing staff members and destroying official properties all in pursuit of funds, regardless of our solicitation of a payment plan as a result of the S.E.C reality. We are pained and shocked at this incident, it’s furtherance to revealing the appreciation of zero due process in our dear country - this is sequel to the experience of an aggrieved Customer’s attempt of releasing his charms on a Senior Staff Member during work hours. The trauma may linger for a while, the bruises would take weeks or months to heal, but what wouldn't heal is the pain in our hearts. Broken that it had to get to this point with our dear client. Possibility of a reconciliation? Yes. Our clients form a part of our biggest achievement, so, we will continue to make payments, assure them of the sanctity and the legitimacy of our business operation. To you, our colleagues and friends, hurt and still in shock, please stand strong, accept our apologies. Nigeria may become a better place; what must of a certainty become a better person, resolute, oxfording and making greatness common, is you.

"I have tried severally to reach your Marketers, but to no avail.. they wouldn't even pick up calls; when they do, they tell me S.E.C happened then send your phone number. Thank you, if they had explained in this manner which you have, I would better understand the situation." - Aggrieved Client

"Tell anyone who cares to listen, on the 1st of January, whoever I meet at your office would be unfortunate." - Aggrieved Client. - The Aggrieved Client perhaps didn’t have the patience, hence the attempt on the Executive Chairman’s life just days after the office closure and of course the call. The sad incident took a form of a road rash, bashing of the car windscreen and threat to life all for the delay in the payment of N350,000.00 (Three Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira), which will and must be paid as we should.

As a result of Mr. Lawrence Uroh’s actions on the 15th of December 2022 (a Corporal at the Nigerian Police Force), aggrieved Customers have gained more confidence in inflicting physical abuse, embarrassment and assault not just the staff members, but their families and work spaces. The tactical operation takes effect on residential attacks, the obstruction of Law and Order at our offices, unwillful arrest of staff members, destruction of properties, theft of monies and evidence based threats to life.

On the 1st of January, 2023 after attending the Cross Over Service at the Winners Chapel, Ota Ogun State. On his way back to his residence, the Chief Executive Officer - Dr. Goodluck Olatunde Precious watched not just his life flash in his face, but that of his wife and children as his Car was shot at, windscreen broken, violently dragged out the Car, beaten to pulp and left without knowing the fate of his family. This couldn’t have been a robbery as nothing was stolen, it was a statement being made - Oxford lon tin shishe (he works at Oxford). Waking up at the hospital, Dr. Goodluck had lost hope at the use of one of his eyes, graciously, the Supernatural reaffirmed His covenant promise to the Oxford Family, ‘none shall be missing..’ We would like to request that you stand on your prayer altars on behalf of the CEO and his family, that GOD ALMIGHTY should heal and grant him fast recovery as HE strengthens his family at this time.

Shocked at what may happen next, the organisation has taken the following steps to ensure the safety of her staff members and offices. As opposed to the official re-opening date of offices for the year 2023 - 4th of January, offices will now commence operation on the 9th of January 2023, this change in date will allow for the reinforcement of Security personnel in all of our offices. An organisation as ours, passionate and committed to due process, it is only rational to allow members of Staff fulfill the promise given to the general public in a sane and peaceful work environments. The presence of Security will reinstate this peace as we are assured. In extension, please do well to plead with our Customers to utilize more civil methods as the contrary might not be in their favour subsequently.

Benjamin Sarumi - Group Head, Corporate Communications, OIG

