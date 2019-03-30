According to NAN, the sad occurrence happened as a result of the illegal and criminal activities of the popular Omo-Onile (hoodlums) literally meaning “the child of the landowner”, who have formed the habit of obtaining money from trucks and heavy container coming into the community.

However, things went ugly as the life the poor Senior Secondary School student of Suncity College, Magboro, was caught short when he was crushed to death by the fleeing truck driver.

Micheal who lives in Oke-Afa area of Magboro, being the only son of his parents was on his way home from school that day.

A witness, Mr Donaltus Chima, a spare parts dealer close to the scene of the incident, said that the boy was ran over by the speeding truck, while trying to avoid the touts who wanted to extort him.

“The community needs to do something about those touts because their activities are unbecoming. They have the attitude of fiercely engaging drivers in scuffle to part with their money and failure to do so might result in their detaining the driver.

“The elders of this community have been looking the other way when this people are unleashing their extortion on the road users.

“The “Agberos” caused the death of the boy when they flagged down the truck driver who was not ready to part with his money which made the truck swerve to cause the tricyle (Keke Marwa) to threw its occupants on the road,”

“The touts are the ones dragging the steering of the truck before it lost control and ran over Micheal who stood no chance of escape as he lay on the road,”

Chima said that Micheal stood no chance of escape as the truck ran over him.

Barr. Omoyeni Ogunsakin, a legal adviser for Magboro Oke-Afa Community, told or source that nobody had owned up to the activities of the touts.

"The problem we have is that nobody has owned up to the illegal collection of tolls by the touts. We have spoken to the Baale about it and other stakeholders such as the Community Development Association (CDA) and the chairman.

What we have resolved to do is to stop the activities of these touts and their illegal collection. We have been to the Police station on the matter as well" she said.