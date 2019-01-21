The alleged thief stole three laptops on January 7 but was unaware he was captured by the store's CCTV camera.

The store owner who posted about the incidence on his Twitter page placed a bounty on the store invader for anyone who could help with useful information that would lead to his arrest.

According to an update he posted, the alleged invader was captured on Monday, January 21, in the same market.

In a video he shared, the alleged invader was seen tied with rope as an angry mob sought to punish him for his atrocities.

He has, however, been handed over to the police for questioning.