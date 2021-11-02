RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

UNN sets up panel to investigate student twerking in viral vide

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

UNN says it won't condone acts of indecency from its students.

Main entrance gate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) [The Eagle Online]
Main entrance gate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) [The Eagle Online]

The University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) says the university it has set up a panel to investigate the recent viral video involving its student twerking half-clad.

Recommended articles

Chief Okwun Omeaku, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the university, disclosed this in a statement issued and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka on Tuesday.

He said the panel would investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and noted that further action to be taken by UNN on the issue would be guided by the report of the panel.

"The management of UNN, as a result of a recent viral video in social media, involving un-clad female student twerking in front of Akapbio hostel, has set up a panel to investigate circumstances surrounding the video.

"Further action to be taken by the university on the issue will be guided by the findings and reports of the panel," he said.

According to the PRO, preliminary findings revealed that the first-year female student, whose identity the university won't like to disclose, is from the Department of Medical Laboratory Science.

The image maker of UNN urged the general public to disregard report in some sections of the media that the university management had suspended or expelled the affected student.

"We urge the general public to disregard reports that the affected student had been suspended or expelled.

"The public should also ignore any comment suggesting a pre-determined punishment for the student, as she will be given fair hearing by the panel," he said.

He, however, said the university had not and would not condone acts of indecency and other morally reprehensible behaviours from its students.

"UNN degrees and certificates are awarded only to those who have been found worthy, both in character and in learning," Omeaku said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu demands punishment for anyone responsible for Ikoyi building collapse

Tinubu demands punishment for anyone responsible for Ikoyi building collapse

LASPPPA seals 67 buildings for code violations in Lagos

LASPPPA seals 67 buildings for code violations in Lagos

Invasion of Justice Odili's residence is impunity taken too far - Supreme Court

Invasion of Justice Odili's residence is impunity taken too far - Supreme Court

AGF office generates N1.41 billion revenue in 3 years

AGF office generates N1.41 billion revenue in 3 years

PDP demands unconditional release of people kidnapped in UniAbuja

PDP demands unconditional release of people kidnapped in UniAbuja

Collapsed Ikoyi building was approved for 21 storeys - LASG

Collapsed Ikoyi building was approved for 21 storeys - LASG

Imo Assembly impeaches Deputy Speaker

Imo Assembly impeaches Deputy Speaker

Nigeria needs $1.5 trillion to bridge infrastructure gap in 10 years - Buhari

Nigeria needs $1.5 trillion to bridge infrastructure gap in 10 years - Buhari

Court fixes date for PDP suit challenging Matawalle's APC defection

Court fixes date for PDP suit challenging Matawalle's APC defection

Trending

Groom reveals to bride on wedding day after exchange of vows that he has no legs (video)

Groom reveals to bride on wedding day after exchange of vows that he has no legs (video)

He promised to send me abroad if I conceal our sexual activities – NDC guru’s daughter tells court

Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood

Young Railways manager killed by moving train

The late Ing. Michael Asante

Headmistress sacks 16-year-old female student for having sex with the school's security guard

Headmistress sacks 16-year-old female student for having sex with the school's security guard