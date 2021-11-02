UNN sets up panel to investigate student twerking in viral vide

Chief Okwun Omeaku, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the university, disclosed this in a statement issued and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka on Tuesday.

He said the panel would investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and noted that further action to be taken by UNN on the issue would be guided by the report of the panel.

"The management of UNN, as a result of a recent viral video in social media, involving un-clad female student twerking in front of Akapbio hostel, has set up a panel to investigate circumstances surrounding the video.

"Further action to be taken by the university on the issue will be guided by the findings and reports of the panel," he said.

According to the PRO, preliminary findings revealed that the first-year female student, whose identity the university won't like to disclose, is from the Department of Medical Laboratory Science.

The image maker of UNN urged the general public to disregard report in some sections of the media that the university management had suspended or expelled the affected student.

"We urge the general public to disregard reports that the affected student had been suspended or expelled.

"The public should also ignore any comment suggesting a pre-determined punishment for the student, as she will be given fair hearing by the panel," he said.

He, however, said the university had not and would not condone acts of indecency and other morally reprehensible behaviours from its students.