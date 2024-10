Omeaku said it was disappointing that Gwamnishu had resorted to spreading misinformation instead of using creative approaches to grow his online presence and engage with his followers.

He said that the online reporter fabricating stories about the esteemed UNN was a serious matter.

“Therefore, we demand that Gwamnishu immediately retracts the video and issue a public apology to the university immediately.

“We urge the public to disregard Gwamnishu’s claims, our campus especially are safe and our students go about their activities without fear,” he said.

The PRO said that the university management had learned about a trending online video by a content creator (Gwamnishu) in which he alleged that a 17-year-old girl named Joy Eze was killed on our campus.

She said that the blogger claimed that numerous other crimes, including kidnappings occurred at the UNN.

“We want to state categorically that these allegations are false.

“No 17-year-old girl named Joy Eze was killed on our campus and no students, male or female, were kidnapped on any of our campuses.

“While the country faces a general insecurity challenge, it is important to clarify that no incidents of kidnapping involving our students happened within the confines of our campuses.