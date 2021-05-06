Sanwo-Olu, Emefiele, Ihekweazu to lead conversation around COVID-19 documentary film, Unmasked...

Pulse Nigeria

A collaborative project between Daria Media and Zuri24 Media, Unmasked… is produced/directed by Femi Odugbemi, and co-produced/presented by Kadaria Ahmed.

It features a stellar cast of resource persons drawn from the medical, political, and other relevant sectors of the society.

The virtual event on Friday, May 7 will start with a YouTube premiere of the documentary via Radio Now's YouTube Channel, Radio Now Studios, with a feature panel conversation around the issues highlighted by the documentary (centered around health care in Nigeria), being streamed live afterwards across Daria Media & Radio Now's social media pages.

The conversation is designed as a public-private sector collaboration for the development of a robust and effective public health care system.

Eminent personalities lined up to participate in the conversation are Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos; the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu; Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi; founder The Chair Centre Group, Mrs Ibukun Awosika; and Chairman/Non-Executive Director of Evercare Hospital Lekki, Lagos, Mr Tosin Runsewe.

The documentary was first screened at the 2021 iREP International Documentary Film Festival to critical acclaim by the international audience from four continents.

In giving the background to the production of the documentary, Odugbemi stated, "The COVID-19 pandemic has turned the world on its head and hit the world's most populous black nation Nigeria with predictable ferocity.

"And with its soft underbelly of corruption, poor healthcare infrastructure, weak systems, and an ever-increasing number of its population below the poverty line, the portent is dire.

"Could this also be an opportunity for reset?"

This is the context in which the conversation will hold on Friday following the documentary's screening.

Follow Daria Media on socials for regular updates on the program, and stay tuned to Radio Now 95.3 FM Lagos for the live broadcast of the event.