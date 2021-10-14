RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Unlimited excitement as Glo brings world’s biggest dance competition, Battle of the Year, to Nigeria

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Youth empowerment in the country on Wednesday received a major boost as total communications solutions provider, Globacom, announced its sponsorship of the world’s biggest dance reality television show, Glo Battle of the Year, in Nigeria.

Unlimited excitement as Glo brings world’s biggest dance competition, Battle of the Year, to Nigeria
Unlimited excitement as Glo brings world’s biggest dance competition, Battle of the Year, to Nigeria

The company unveiled details of the sponsorship of the show at a press conference held at its head office in Lagos. Among the fantastic prizes for winners is the rare opportunity to represent the country at the global stage of the competition.

Recommended articles

Globacom’s Communications Director, Andre Beyers, who spoke at the event said the show would offer unlimited opportunities for Nigerian youth to pursue their passion. “In line with our commitment to promoting the Nigerian entertainment industry and youth talent development across the country, we are excited to unleash the unlimited potential of Nigerian dancers and provide the platform for them to showcase their abilities on the world stage”, he stated.

Unlimited excitement as Glo brings world’s biggest dance competition, Battle of the Year, to Nigeria
Unlimited excitement as Glo brings world’s biggest dance competition, Battle of the Year, to Nigeria Pulse Nigeria

The Battle of the Year competition is an annual international breakdancing competition that began in Hannover, Germany, over 20 years ago. The regional qualifying tournaments are held worldwide and culminate in the world finals, usually held in Germany, with over 12,000 visitors across the world. It is widely regarded as the World Cup of breakdancing.

On offer are N84 million for winners across seven dance categories and other mouth-watering prizes, including the opportunity to win the grand prize of representing Nigeria at the international Battle of the Year. The contests will air in a soon-to-be-announced thirteen-part TV show that will keep viewers glued to their screens and on the edge of their seats.

The CEO, House of Royalty, and Project Coordinator, Jolomi Kendaboh, who also spoke at the press conference noted that Glo Battle of the Year is the preliminary to the annual International Battle of the Year breakdance championship. “We are confident that with the backing and full support of Globacom, we would take the standard of the dance competition to the next level”, he said.

Unlimited excitement as Glo brings world’s biggest dance competition, Battle of the Year, to Nigeria
Unlimited excitement as Glo brings world’s biggest dance competition, Battle of the Year, to Nigeria Pulse Nigeria

Beyers further disclosed that local and international dance legends such as Poco Lee, Pinky Debbie, Izzy Odigie, Big Flo, Maxbuck, Dunamis, Franc Okwara, JC Jedor, Poxy (Cameroon), Gidnasty (USA), Menno (Netherlands), Manuela (Germany) will feature as judges throughout the show.

He urged interested dancers and dance crews to go to www.globotynigeria.com to enter the competition. Participants will be required to upload a 30-second entry video, after which the top 20 entries per region in each category will be selected.

Glo Battle of the Year will take place across six states- Lagos, Kaduna, Benin, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and Abuja.

---

FeaturebyGlobacom

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Man gets weak & vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)

Man gets weak & vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

'I double dare you to release my sex tape' - Janemena replies Tonto Dikeh

'I double dare you to release my sex tape' - Janemena replies Tonto Dikeh

Why won’t my ex just stop texting me?

Why won’t my ex just stop texting me?

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

4 amazing ways to make up with your partner after a fight

4 amazing ways to make up with your partner after a fight

Trending

“We both find it arousing” – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

“We both find it arousing – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

Condom

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job/Illustration.

Man gets weak & vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)

Man gets weak, vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)