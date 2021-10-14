Unlimited excitement as Glo brings world’s biggest dance competition, Battle of the Year, to Nigeria

Globacom’s Communications Director, Andre Beyers, who spoke at the event said the show would offer unlimited opportunities for Nigerian youth to pursue their passion. “In line with our commitment to promoting the Nigerian entertainment industry and youth talent development across the country, we are excited to unleash the unlimited potential of Nigerian dancers and provide the platform for them to showcase their abilities on the world stage”, he stated.

The Battle of the Year competition is an annual international breakdancing competition that began in Hannover, Germany, over 20 years ago. The regional qualifying tournaments are held worldwide and culminate in the world finals, usually held in Germany, with over 12,000 visitors across the world. It is widely regarded as the World Cup of breakdancing.

On offer are N84 million for winners across seven dance categories and other mouth-watering prizes, including the opportunity to win the grand prize of representing Nigeria at the international Battle of the Year. The contests will air in a soon-to-be-announced thirteen-part TV show that will keep viewers glued to their screens and on the edge of their seats.

The CEO, House of Royalty, and Project Coordinator, Jolomi Kendaboh, who also spoke at the press conference noted that Glo Battle of the Year is the preliminary to the annual International Battle of the Year breakdance championship. “We are confident that with the backing and full support of Globacom, we would take the standard of the dance competition to the next level”, he said.

Beyers further disclosed that local and international dance legends such as Poco Lee, Pinky Debbie, Izzy Odigie, Big Flo, Maxbuck, Dunamis, Franc Okwara, JC Jedor, Poxy (Cameroon), Gidnasty (USA), Menno (Netherlands), Manuela (Germany) will feature as judges throughout the show.

He urged interested dancers and dance crews to go to www.globotynigeria.com to enter the competition. Participants will be required to upload a 30-second entry video, after which the top 20 entries per region in each category will be selected.

Glo Battle of the Year will take place across six states- Lagos, Kaduna, Benin, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and Abuja.

