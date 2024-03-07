ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Unknown gunmen on motorcycles kill 17-year-old herder, 35 cows in Plateau

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor called on relevant security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

The perpetrators of the crime were riding on motor cycles when they opened fire and killed the herder
The perpetrators of the crime were riding on motor cycles when they opened fire and killed the herder

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the perpetrators of the crime were riding on motor cycles when they opened fire and killed the herder.

Another herder was severely injured during incident. Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of the state, who condemned the incident, called on relevant security agencies to fish out the perpetrators. The governor said this in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, issued on Thursday in Jos.

Mutfwang maintained that his administration would not condone any act of lawlessness and killing of innocent and law abiding citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We condemn in totality these acts of lawlessness that is undermining government’s effort in entrenching harmonious living among all and sundry in the state.

"My administration will no longer the tolerate brutal killings of innocent citizens either in their farms on in any parts of the state while pursuing their legitimate means of livelihood.

"I have directed the security agencies to hunt and track down the perpetrators of this heinous crimes and ensure justice for the victims,” Gyang quoted Mutfwang.

Gyang added that the governor called on traditional, community and religious leaders, as well as youths and women groups in the affected communities, to collaborate with other stakeholders in order to restore normalcy in the communities.

The governor, who commiserated with the affected families, advised residents of the state to expose all criminal elements within their communities to face the full wrath of the law.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Witness confirms forgery in documents Emefiele used to pay election observers $6.2m

Witness confirms forgery in documents Emefiele used to pay election observers $6.2m

Matawalle wants to arrest anyone calling for military coup in Nigeria

Matawalle wants to arrest anyone calling for military coup in Nigeria

Federal Govt moves student's loan portal opening from January to March

Federal Govt moves student's loan portal opening from January to March

Abuja Rail Transit project nears completion, set for launch in May - Wike

Abuja Rail Transit project nears completion, set for launch in May - Wike

Minister of Finance blames Buhari administration for printing money recklessly

Minister of Finance blames Buhari administration for printing money recklessly

He was a dogged democrat, a fair-minded adjudicator - Alake mourns Omotosho

He was a dogged democrat, a fair-minded adjudicator - Alake mourns Omotosho

NOA Kano teams up with NERC to solve electricity consumers' issues

NOA Kano teams up with NERC to solve electricity consumers' issues

Shettima poetically honours late Herbert Wigwe's qualities at tribute event

Shettima poetically honours late Herbert Wigwe's qualities at tribute event

Senate wants to meet Tinubu after militia clash in Benue left over 30 dead

Senate wants to meet Tinubu after militia clash in Benue left over 30 dead

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

He was stabbed in the presence of his children [Punch]

Unknown assailants trail photographer to his apartment, stab him to death

The fire spread to 10 rooms in the compound [iReporter]

3-year-old boy burns to death in candle-caused building fire

Activist drags MTN, Airtel, Glo to court for blocking Nigerians phone lines

Activist drags MTN, Airtel, Glo to court for blocking Nigerians phone lines

TV and mattress thief arrested by fetish priest’s bees runs around with stolen items

TV and mattress thief arrested by fetish priest’s bees runs around with stolen items