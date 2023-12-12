Unknown gunmen kill 2, injure others in Anambra nightclub attack

The hoodlums, who attacked the fun-seekers at the nightclub, started shooting at them indiscriminately, leaving several others injured.

According to eyewitnesses, the hoodlums were aiming to kidnap the club owner, but met stiff resistance from security personnel at the venue.

One of the eyewitnesses near the scene, who gave his name simply as Emeka, stated that “the gunmen attempted to kidnap the owner of the club, but were resisted by security men attached to the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a result of the resistance, the gunmen started shooting sporadically, shooting many people in the process. They also beheaded one of the security operatives who resisted them from kidnapping their target.

“They also fatally stabbed some of the security men who resisted them from taking the owner of the nightclub.”

Another source living around the scene, but who did not give her name, said the development created panic as residents of the area ran helter-skelter while those who had gone out of the community for one function or the other remained outside until the following morning.

“We live beside the hotel; it was a scary moment last night. The gunmen suddenly started shooting indiscriminately. There were a lot of fatalities. Many sustained various degrees of injuries during the attack.

“The gunmen also cut off one of the legs of another security man and ran away with it before the police arrived the scene. Many of the residents who had gone out for one function or the other did not return home until the following morning,” the source added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesperson for the Anambra State Police command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, stated that two persons were killed.

Ikenga said, “Yes, the incident happened. Our men responded to a distress call following a shooting incident that occurred at a nightclub known as Porsche in Oba. But when the security operatives arrived the scene, the hoodlums had already fled and we were able to recover two yet-to-be-identified corpses.

“Two vigilantes, including the hotel security guards, also sustained fatal injuries from the gun shots. Three other persons also sustained gunshot wounds. We are currently monitoring the situation and calm has returned to Oba community.”