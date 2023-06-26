Unknown gun-wielding officers kidnap lady naked in Akwa Ibom

The incident, according to Ofenze, happened on Saturday, June 24, 2023, as she put on a generating set.

It was gathered that the lady had just stepped out of the bathroom with a white towel wrapped around her chest when she started to hear continuous knocks on her door.

In the process, Ofonze said one of the gunmen hit her forehead with his weapon, adding that; “these men didn’t even care if I was on the floor. I was scared. I had nothing on. I felt dehumanised and humiliated. I asked them for their identities and one said they were from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Another said they were from the Department of State Services. It became obvious that they were just policemen who ‘lost their way’ into my house, tagging me what I am not.”

“One said we ran a cartel in my house. I told them clearly that I was a hair vendor. There were mannequins everywhere. Hair strands were scattered everywhere. My sewing machine, with which I made my wigs, was also clearly there, but the men did not even listen to me. They were bent on searching our phones,” she said.

The lady added that the officers ordered them to follow them to their ‘station’ for further investigation, but when she asked for the location, she was hit on the nose and she bled.

Continuing her narration, Ofonze said she was compelled to enter a mini yellow bus parked outside her compound, and followed the officers.

“I was scared. I kept shouting but I think my neighbours were scared. No one came to our aid.

“From where I stood, I saw one of them looking from outside his window. Even though I am not sure he knew what was happening, I am sure he could see the men taking me and my brother away.

“The men ordered me and my brother to enter the bus, threatening to ‘teach us a lesson for resisting arrest’.

“Although we struggled with them, they overpowered us and ‘tumbled’ us into the bus and zoomed off,” she said.