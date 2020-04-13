Until her death, late Ajayi was a staff of the Primary Health Centre Department of the Irepodun Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

She was said to have been stabbed to death, right inside her house, located at Ujumu compound, Odo Igede, Igede Ekiti, headquarters of Irepodun/Ifelodun LGA.

Local sources told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that the victim was last seen on Thursday.

It was leant the attack on the victim, had sent jitters to residents, who now live in fear over the incident.

NAN reports that the corpse has already been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Igede Ekiti, while post mortem was being awaited.

The deceased’s first son, Toyin Ajayi, had told newsmen that his mother was killed inside her room.

He said he suspected that his mother must have been trailed to her home and attacked in the midnight.

“I received a call from neighbours about the death of my mother, and on getting there, I met her in a pool of blood in her room,’’ Ajayi said.

He added that there bruises on her head and blood all over her body, “indicating that she was machete to death’’.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the killing, saying the deceased was hacked to death inside her room.

“There has not been any arrest so far as investigation is still ongoing.

“But soon, the command should be able to come up with a preliminary report.

“It is evident that it was a case of murder, but we have not been able to ascertain whether it was assassination or robbery.

“Our investigation will be thorough to be able to establish the real cause of the death,’’ NAN quotes Abutu as saying.

A High Chief in the town, Emmanuel Adetona, called on the Police to fish out the killers.

Adetona said he had called a meeting of elders to review the situation after it was first reported.

Also reacting to the murder, the traditional ruler of the town, Onigede of Igede Ekiti, Oba James Aladesuru, condemned the act.

Aladesuru vowed that everything humanly possible would be done to unmask those responsible for the crime.