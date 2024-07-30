University student slumps and dies in hostel bathroom

The deceased, one Naja’atu Salisu, was said to have slumped in her hostel’s bathroom, and was later found unconscious.

It was gathered that Salisu’s sister found her motionless on Friday, July 26, 2024, in the bathroom.

The deceased’s roommate, who pleaded for anonymity, explained that “she had done every routine preparation for the morning class before going into the bathroom.

“Naja’atu had selected clothes to wear to the class and kept them by the side of her bed.”

Confirming this incident, the university’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Zailani Bappa stated that “Naja’atu, after bringing out her study materials in the morning entered the bathroom to shower while her sister waited for her so that they could both attend lecture together.

“Her sister was the one who discovered her body after she observed her undue long stay in the bathroom and followed up to check on her only to find her lying unconscious on the floor of the bathroom in the female hostel at the Gubi campus of the university.”

Zailani added that after Salisu’s sister raised the alarm, she was rushed to the university’s clinic for transfusion, but medical personnel were unable to find a vein in her body.

“This is when the personnel at the clinic noticed that the situation was serious and rushed her to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital where she was certified dead by medical doctors,” he added.

Bappa maintained that “having been notified of the situation, Naja’atu’s parents who reside in Abuja accepted the development and directed that a funeral prayer and burial be accorded her according to Islamic rites.”