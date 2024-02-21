Private university student commits suicide over school’s failed accreditation

The private university student was said to have taken her own life after failing to meet up with the accreditation requirements of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN).

It was gathered that the deceased student had on Monday, February 19, 2024, consumed insecticide and slumped on her way to her boyfriend’s house.

It was, however, learnt that the institution’s failure to secure accreditation of the NMCN for its nursing courses frustrated the 300-level student of Basic Medical Science to take her life.

According to a source, the student committed suicide after finding out that the school could not be accredited for nursing despite spending over three years already studying the course.

“For more than four months, she had been depressed because the course she was studying was not accredited.

“She used to think and complain because she claimed her parent used all the money they had to send her to the school.

“Things now got worse when she discovered she was pregnant and she could not even have a certificate for the course she had done for four years.

“I learnt she called her mum yesterday and told her that would be the last time to speak with her,” Punch quoted the source as saying.

An official at the state Ministry of Health who did not mention her name for security reasons stated that preliminary findings revealed that the deceased was depressed even before the pregnancy.

“Some of the students confided in us that Ajoke had been depressed for more than four months because of the situation of the nursing department in the school.

“From our findings, she had been exhibiting symptoms of depression ever since her colleague saw the truth and left there for the Ogun State College of Nursing Sciences. She had been complaining about the money wasted on that school. But when she complained to the management, she was assured that the nursing department would be accredited soon within a short time. So, the pregnancy triggered everything that happened,” the official explained.