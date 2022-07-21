University student bleeds to d*ath in Edo after being r*ped

The deceased’s rapists were said to have stabbed her multiple times after they had committed the crime.

Edo police spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor said one Zachariah was arrested in connection with the attack, adding that an investigation is ongoing to bring to book the deceased’s attackers.

“On 17th July, 2022 about 14:25hrs one Paul of Otuokwe reported at Agenebode Police Station that about 12:30hrs of same day the corpse of his younger sister one Precious Aigbokhode, 20 years was found at Pandaponti Street.

“Based on the report, the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) mobilized his men to the scene where the corpse was observed with marks of violence on it, multiple knife stabbings all over her body. One Zachariah is helping in police investigation,” he stated.

In a related development, a court in Ikeja, Lagos, had sentenced one Michake Ogbar, to life imprisonment for raping his three daughters aged 10, 20, and 24.

Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, held that the prosecution proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Ogbar committed incest.

“Evidence before the court shows that the prosecution has proved the case of defilement and rape before this court.

“The defendant, who is the father of the three daughters, is found guilty as charged, as the burden of proof has been discharged.

“This is a very sad case,” she added.