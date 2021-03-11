Alpher is the Union Bank proposition to ‘enable success’ and empower women across all segments of the Nigerian society through capacity building opportunities, networking platforms, scholarships, and tailored financial services for women.

This year, registered attendees can look forward to an hour-long virtual event featuring an insightful and engaging conversation between celebrated journalist and filmmaker Wana Udobang, and Bose Ogulu (a.k.a Mama Burna), who is a leading academic, businesswoman and talent manager. She is best known for moulding and managing the career of Grammy-nominated entertainer, Burna Boy, who also happens to be her son.

Their conversation will centre around the theme for this year’s IWD celebration, #ChooseToChallenge and will inspire people to recognise gender inequality as on ongoing challenge and push for positive change within their spheres of influence.

Also on the line-up of speakers is renowned coach and author, Ekene Onu who will give an empowering talk aimed at equipping women with the tools to confidently challenge the status quo.

March 8 is globally marked as International Women’s Day, celebrating the acts of courage and determination by ordinary women, who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries and communities while calling for change and gender equality.

As a bank that is committed to raising awareness, promoting discussion and encouraging action for gender equality, Union Bank has consistently leveraged the International Women’s Day celebrations to provide the perfect platform to engage and promote healthy discussions about what positive action can be taken to address the challenges facing modern women.

You do not want to miss this event! To be part of the conversation, click here to register.

