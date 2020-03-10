The event was an opportunity for the Bank to reaffirm its commitment to the push for gender balance in line with the 2020 global IWD theme Each for Equal.

Union Bank celebrates women at International Women’s Day 2020

A focal part of the program line up was the one-woman show Naked by the award-winning actor, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju. Naked explores the highs, lows, achievements and failures which a young woman experiences as she navigates through life, love, career and finding her path.

Another major highlight was the launch of the Alpher Mentorship Programme by the Bank.

The annual IWD celebrations at Union Bank also coincide with the anniversary of its Women Empowerment Hub (Wehub) - the Bank’s initiative established in 2016 as a platform to motivate, connect and provide support to its women.

Union Bank remains committed to women empowerment. Last year, the Bank established an innovation hub for women from low-income communities in partnership with MamaMoni Empowerment Foundation. The first set of 60 women recently graduated from the scheme, empowered with life skills to establish and run their own businesses.

The Bank also recently launched Alpher, its unique proposition established to enable success for Nigerian women through tailored financial services, advisory services and capacity building opportunities.

