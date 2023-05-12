The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
UNILORIN references Ekweremadu, Portable's cases in criminology exam questions

Nurudeen Shotayo

The lawmaker and the artist have been in the eye of the storm in recent weeks following their run-ins with authorities in the UK and Nigeria, respectively.

UNILORIN references Ekweremadu, Portable's cases in criminology exam questions.

The question, meant for the 300L students of the Department of Criminology and Security Studies of the school's Faculty of Social Sciences used Ekweremadu and Portable's recent run-ins with the authorities as scenarios.

Pulse reported that Ekweremadu, his Wife, Beatrice, and a medical doctor, Obinna Obetta, were sentenced to prison in the United Kingdom on Friday, May 6, 2023, following their conviction for an organ harvesting plot.

The lawmaker bagged nine years and eight months for his involvement in the botched plot and the examiner asked the students to state the following:

Types of confession made by the victim.

Predisposing factors responsible for making such confessionary statements.

Features of the UK police that assisted in his arrest and prosecution.

UNILORIN references Ekweremadu, Portable's cases in criminology exam questions.

The question paper, sighted by Vanguard, also bore a question asking the exam takers about Portable's case with the police.

It'd be recalled that the singer was recently arraigned by the Nigerian police after he was arrested having earlier resisted arrest and created a scene when a team of police officers visited his recreation centre.

Citing his ordeal, the examiner tasked the students to discuss four types of criminal profiling, the procedures for obtaining individual characteristics and the relationships between the personality of the offender and his job.

ADVERTISEMENT

