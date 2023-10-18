UNILORIN student commits suicide after lending ‘online lover’ ₦500k

According to ThePunch, the student was undergoing her SIWES programme when the incident happened.

In a statement sent to the newspaper, the management of Rubiks, the private hostel management she resided in before her death said the money Hameedat lent her ‘online lover’ belonged to her mother.

Hameedat was reported to have lent the boy the sum of ₦500,000 her mother entrusted in her hand after the boy claimed that his mother was battling breast cancer and would need some money.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the hostel management, when she asked the boy for the money when her mother needed it, the ‘online lover’ blocked her.

As a result, Hameedat resorted to borrowing money from various loan apps and was able to gather ₦450,000 to return her mother’s money.

However, the 20-year-old student reportedly fell into depression due to pressure from various loan app agents.

The statement by the hostel management reads in part, “The cause of suicide was traced to financial misappropriation. She was entrusted with a significant sum of money by her mother. She crossed paths with a guy on Snapchat and developed a friendship.

“When the boy claimed that his mother was battling breast cancer and urgently needed N500,000, the compassionate and emotional lady decided to help him by lending him half of the N1 million she held for her mother. And the boy promised to repay the borrowed money.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, when her mother needed the money back, the boy abruptly cut off all up all contact, blocking her. This left her deeply troubled and in order for her to make up the missing N500,000, she resorted to borrowing money from various apps.”