UNILAG student accuses lecturer of raping her in his office

Damilare Famuyiwa

The lady said the lecturer raped her in his office.

The lecturer is to appear in court soon [Tribune]
A non-governmental organisation, Inclusive Social Welfare and Empowerment Foundation (IncludiveSWEF), where the victim reported the case, corroborated her assertions, saying rather than the lecturer attending to the undergraduate’s result issues, he raped her on August 16, 2023.

After being approached, InclusiveSWEF reported the case to the gender unit of Lagos Police Command, and through the OC Gender, the state CP, Idowu Owohunwa, issued a warrant of arrest for the lecturer through the state High Court and involved the Vice Chancellor of the university.

Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident, saying "the lecturer is to appear in court in the coming days."

Reacting to the development, the spokesperson for UNILAG, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem said that the university was aware of an investigation involving an employee of the university.

She said, “UNILAG Management, on August 28, received a letter from the Nigeria Police Force, inviting an employee of the university for questioning. The employee was immediately informed of the development and advised to comply.

“On August 29, the employee complied. While we are not yet privy to the full details of the incident that led to the arrest of the employee, we are fully aware that the investigation is ongoing and we are cooperating with security agencies to ensure that the matter is resolved in the interest of justice.”

The UNILAG spokesperson expressed confidence that the school authority would get to the root of the matter.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

Lagos State Judiciary plans to hold new legal year service on Sept. 25

Afenifere congratulates President Tinubu on PEPC victory

Big wigs facing prosecution in President Tinubu's first 100 days

Don’t hoard food palliatives, give to the needy - Traditional rulers

You're not an engineer – Tinubu to Obasanjo on Port Harcourt refinery

7 major highlights of President Tinubu’s 100 days in office

Forex, Custom charges responsible for electricity meter increase - Experts

Apapa's Labour Party faction shames Obi, accepts tribunal judgement

MLSCN partners Medic West Africa to boost nation’s health sector’s potential

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

AAMUST student who doubles as chief priest burns to death during spiritual power display

Netizens in shock as Okada rider carrying bunches bananas rides past lions safely

