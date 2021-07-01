In the past couple of weeks, many questions have been raised about the alleged murderer, as many Nigerians seek to understand her personality.

The circumstances surrounding Ataga’s death have been a mystery to many Nigerians and in spite of insinuations about his murder, the 21-year-old student has been the only suspect the police have so far been able to arrest concerning the case.

The late businessman, whose body was found in an Airbnb apartment in Lekki, was said to have spent the night with the undergraduate.

Pulse Nigeria

Chidinma has also confessed that she and Ataga were “having fun” when an argument broke out and she stabbed him twice.

The student also disclosed that she withdrew N380,000 from Ataga’s account after stabbing him.

But while Ataga’s death continues to generate unfounded claims amid people’s quest to understand Chidinma’s psychological makeup, some UNILAG students who spoke to Pulse, offer some insights into Chidinma’s personality.

One of the students, who pleads anonymity, describes the suspect as an introvert who is fond of keeping to herself and who doesn’t like to mingle with friends.

The source further describes her as a ghost, who is never seen during classes.

ece-auto-gen

“Based on the fact that she is a student of UNILAG mass communication, and from findings, we could notice that she is an introvert.

“She is just the kind of person who likes to be on her own and who does not like to mingle with friends. She is just like a ghost in her class. You don’t know if this person exists or is part of your class,” the source says.

This probably explains why many students in Ojukuwu’s department turned down Pulse’ requests for comments when we approached them.

Most pleaded that they didn’t know too much of her to speak about her.

The suspect is also believed to be a truant, with one student claiming that Chidinma has not set foot on campus this semester, since the university resumed eight weeks ago.

The anonymous student who further describes Chidinma as a beautiful and innocent-looking student, wonders what could have prompted her to kill a man she claimed she had a romantic relationship with for four months.

Pulse Nigeria

“Her look is innocent and when I saw her picture, I was like this girl is so beautiful but anyways, things happen.

“However, I want to understand some things. Was it that the man was about to rape her or not? What would prompt her to kill a man and still want to go away with his money? How did she overpower a man that is way older than her?

“Did she drug him to overpower him? Was there no one around? Is the room soundproof that no one could hear what was going on?” the student, who also begs that his name be left out of this story, asks rhetorically.

Another student who claims to have met Chidinma a couple of times, says he won’t describe the murder suspect as introverted because she seemed lively when he saw her at the department.

“I only know she is a mass communication student of UNILAG, I am not in mass comm but I have seen her a couple of times at the department when I went to see a friend doing a part-time program.

“I would not say she is introverted because I saw her with some ladies and she actually seemed very lively. I never saw her alone,” the student says.

According to the student, it is not surprising that Chidinma, whom he describes as a desperate lady, had a Sugar Daddy because that is a common practice among female students in UNILAG.

“I was not surprised she had a sugar daddy first of all…but that she killed him was a surprise. What could have led to that? UNILAG girls don’t usually get into this kind of a mess. Yes, they have sugar daddies, but to kill the sugar daddy is really surprising,” the student offers.

Meanwhile, seven days after Chidinma’s confession before Television cameras, the management of the University of Lagos has broken its silence on the saga.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, affirmed that the alleged killer of the Super TV boss is a student of the institution.

Pulse Nigeria

Ogundipe, who revealed Chidinma’s matric number, contact address, phone number, and date of birth, while addressing journalists on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, said the university cannot deny her studentship.