UNIJOS student awaiting NYSC mobilization found d*ad after being r*ped

Yakadi, of Anaguta tribe in Plateau State, was said to be awaiting her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) mobilization when she was attacked.

Eyewitnesses near the scene of the incident, which occurred at Farin-Gada community, said the corpse was discovered in the early hours of Sunday, December 10, 2022.

Prof. Jeff Doki, the Head, Department of English, UNIJOS, has confirmed Yakadi’s demise, saying she’s the fourth of his students that have passed away since he assumed office.

His words: “I have lost three students since I became HOD in 2021; two males in July and September 2022 during the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

“Information reaching me indicates that the girl who was killed last night (Saturday) at Farin Gada is a spill-over student of our department.

“She was supervised by Dr Douglas Kaze and had issues with her long essay. Perhaps, she was done with the project, perhaps she was not.

“Information available shows the girl was raped and killed thereafter. As things stand now, we are wondering if they are rapists or assassins.”

Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Plateau State, has also confirmed the incident, saying there are ongoing investigations to unravel the face of the assailants.