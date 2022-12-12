ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

UNIJOS student awaiting NYSC mobilization found d*ad after being r*ped

Damilare Famuyiwa

The student’s corpse was found near a canal at Farin-Gada community in Jos, Plateau State.

UNIJOS student found dead
UNIJOS student found dead

Ruth Yakadi, a 400-level student of the Department of English, University of Jos (UNIJOS), has been found lifeless in her pool of blood after being raped.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Yakadi, of Anaguta tribe in Plateau State, was said to be awaiting her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) mobilization when she was attacked.

Eyewitnesses near the scene of the incident, which occurred at Farin-Gada community, said the corpse was discovered in the early hours of Sunday, December 10, 2022.

Prof. Jeff Doki, the Head, Department of English, UNIJOS, has confirmed Yakadi’s demise, saying she’s the fourth of his students that have passed away since he assumed office.

His words: “I have lost three students since I became HOD in 2021; two males in July and September 2022 during the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

“Information reaching me indicates that the girl who was killed last night (Saturday) at Farin Gada is a spill-over student of our department.

“She was supervised by Dr Douglas Kaze and had issues with her long essay. Perhaps, she was done with the project, perhaps she was not.

“Information available shows the girl was raped and killed thereafter. As things stand now, we are wondering if they are rapists or assassins.”

Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Plateau State, has also confirmed the incident, saying there are ongoing investigations to unravel the face of the assailants.

Alabo vowed that the police would apprehend the assailants, and make them face justice for their crime.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: 'Liar', Tinubu attacks Atiku

2023: 'Liar', Tinubu attacks Atiku

We worry about Peter Obi only, Atiku cannot win – APC chieftain

We worry about Peter Obi only, Atiku cannot win – APC chieftain

APC: Arise TV defends Rufai Oseni amidst calls for dismissal

APC: Arise TV defends Rufai Oseni amidst calls for dismissal

ASUU strike: I will clear all backlogs, pay universities directly – Atiku

ASUU strike: I will clear all backlogs, pay universities directly – Atiku

Wike speaks on ‘sending’ thugs to attack Atiku’s supporters

Wike speaks on ‘sending’ thugs to attack Atiku’s supporters

BREAKING: 3 killed as gunmen bomb INEC headquarters in Imo state

BREAKING: 3 killed as gunmen bomb INEC headquarters in Imo state

I’ve met Wike 5 times, Atiku speaks on PDP crisis

I’ve met Wike 5 times, Atiku speaks on PDP crisis

It’s an insult for another Northerner to succeed Buhari, Wike subs Atiku

It’s an insult for another Northerner to succeed Buhari, Wike subs Atiku

Buhari arrives Washington DC for US-Africa leaders summit

Buhari arrives Washington DC for US-Africa leaders summit

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fake soldier, Rufai Abubakar

Fake soldier arrested at Burma Camp while trying to fly military plane to Tamale

Sleeping dogs

10-year-old boy devoured to death by 12 wild dogs

LGBTQI

US-based Ghanaian escapes death after being caught with alleged gay partner at Nima

Man drugs lover's drink and robs her while sleeping

Man laces lover’s drink with drug in Imo hotel, robs her while sleeping