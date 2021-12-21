UNICAL suspends 4 students over alleged assault

Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Florence Obi, announced the suspension in a letter dated December 20, and signed by the university Registrar, Mr Gabriel Egbe.

The affected students are: Ebube Emmanuel of the Department of Social Works, Mbang Esther of the Department of Accountancy, Omini Linus of the Department of Law, and Ejumundo Oghenefejiro of the Department of Medical Laboratory Science.

The suspension is sequel to a report received by the Vice Chancellor on November 20 that Emmanuel mobilized three of her friends to beat up the said Emmason.

"The action contravenes 5:12 of the Student Handbook and not acceptable to the present administration.

"The suspension takes effect from the 2021/2022 academic session."