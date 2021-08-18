The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) charged Prof. Francisca Ime Bassey on 10 counts, according to a statement released on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

The Dean and Director of the Pre-Degree Programme of the university was accused of holding private interests in multiple contracts awarded by the school to four companies directly owned by her.

The companies listed as beneficiaries of the fraud between 2013 and 2017 are Bakuf Ventures, Rivet Investment Nigeria Ltd, Joebas Enterprises, and Arumo Nigeria Ltd.

The ICPC said her action was in violation of Section 12 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges, and was granted bail in the sum of N5 million with one surety.