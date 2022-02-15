Unemployed man jailed 4 months for stealing friend’s phone worth N50,000

Umar granted the convict an option to pay a fine of N30,000.

”If the convict fails to pay the fine, he will serve a jail term of two months for each of the offence which would run consecutively.

”The convict is hereby ordered to pay N50,000 in compensation to the complainant, being the value of the phone.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that the complainant, Nwobodo Francis of new Kutunku, Gwagwalada, reported the matter at the police station on Jan. 1.

He said that the convict criminally trespassed into the house of the complainant and stole his Infinix smart V phone worth N50,000.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 342 and 286 of the Penal Code.

The convict who initially pleaded not guilty, pleaded guilty and promised to pay for the phone.