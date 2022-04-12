Unemployed man jailed 2 years for job scam

Khobo sentenced Gado without an option of fine.

He held that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to others intending to indulge in such crimes.

He also ordered the convict to pay back N1.2m to the complainant, Mr Yusuf Hussaini.

Earlier, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Counsel, Mr Precious Onyeneho, told the court that the convict committed the crime in July 2020 in Kaduna.

Onyeneho said the convict induced the complainant to pay the money into his account and promised to get him enlisted into the Nigeria Customs Service.

He said that when the job offer was not forthcoming, the complainant realised that he had been scammed.

The prosecution said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 306 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The Defence Counsel, N. Muritala, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.