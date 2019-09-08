The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, revealed in Enugu on Sunday that the student was, however, responding to treatment.

Amaraizu said that the attempted suicide happened at 8.00 a.m. on Saturday.

“The victim, Miss Chinwendu Odoh, 24, is from Enugu Ezike in Igbo-Eze North LGA and a 200 level microbiology student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

“She allegedly drank a substance believed to be ‘Sniper’ insecticide with a view to taking her life.

“Odoh was, however, promptly rushed to the Royal Cross Hospital, Nsukka, where she is being revived,’’ he said.

According to the spokesman, the real reason why she decided to commit suicide is unknown and investigation is being carried out by the police.

“Information from some sympathisers are pointing toward depression over an unresolved issue.

“The victim is now responding to treatment in the hospital,’’ he said.