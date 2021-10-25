Unbound Fest: The counterculture experience

As the main theme of the event was “Freedom”, the main goal of the Unbound Fest was to give youths the opportunity to express their freedom in Christ and show their creativity.

When people refer to the word “creativity”, it’s often associated with things like art, dance, music, but that is very limiting. Creativity runs through every career and sphere of life, and THE UNBOUND FEST was a platform created to show that in every possible way.

STELLA who attended the event had this to say: “UNBOUND FEST was beautiful!! From the opening show till the end! The highlight of the event for me was when Mayor Thompson sang “Miracle no dey tire Jesus”. Gosh, it was amazing! It’s amazing to know how many young people like me love God! Another highlight was Kenny Blaq! It was so funny and I had an amazing time. Thank you. Let’s go again next year!!!

At this year’s UNBOUND FEST, youths got to experience countercultural groups and youths expressing their passions and pursuing all that God has gifted them with, fearlessly and without holding back.

The event had astounding acts ranging from a spoken word in the native and English dialect, to dance, comedy, the word, and different genres of music. It gave people room to be free - To let go of every restraint and worry and just focus on what Christ has put in them; which is greatness!

The event had amazing panelists who shared tips on how to balance living for Christ and navigating this world. They explained how to put Christ at the center of your business and life to see results!

Mrs. Funto Ibuoye (one of the panelists) highlighted that the easiest way to show Faith in your workplace is to be the “Jesus” that people see; basically exhibiting the character of Christ around you.

Mr. Bankole Wellington (Banky W), also one of the panelists for this event, shared that “when you serve faithfully in the season that you are in, you will find it easier to discover your destiny”.

Mr. Ife Johnson, another panelist, responded very encouragingly when asked what he would do in a situation where some “shady” things are brought forward to him at the office and he is meant to “take his share”. He said, “You should create an atmosphere in your workplace where people don’t bring certain things your way because they know what you stand for”.

The festival went on and was filled with laughter, joy, and tears. It left a sense of nostalgia that lingered even weeks after the event because of its inclusivity.

The festival ended with a ministration by Ada Ehi that was so powerful and got people not wanting the show to end.

Another attendee commented that: “I’ve been to a lot of church programs but so far, the UNBOUND FEST stood out and it’s the freedom of expression for me. Unbound opened my eyes to see the diverse ways in which I can freely express the joy my salvation in Christ has brought me, hence there is no limit to how far I can impact my world through these expressions”.

At the end of the event, we could definitely say that Christ is our king and we are not afraid to express that.

Watch out for UNBOUND FEST 2.0!

For more information, and social media updates on Unbound Fest please visit ‘The Starhub’ on YouTube, Facebook, and @the_starhub on Instagram using the hashtag #UnboundFest

The Starhub is the youth church of Daystar Christian Centre. We are a come-as-you-are community offering direction for any youth ages 16-23 years.

