20 years later, the Police in London has been unable to crack the case or make any arrests.

London Police is now appealing to anyone with information on the boy's murder to come forward, in order to help with solving a case they believe may have been a ritualistic killing.

The boy's identity remains a mystery. Police named him "Adam", while adding that forensic tests show he was from Nigeria, Reuters reports.

The boy was aged five or six when his body, which had the head and limbs severed, was found floating near Tower Bridge.

Police believe he was trafficked from Nigeria to Britain, possibly via Germany.

"It is incredibly sad and frustrating that Adam's murder remains unsolved," says Kate Kieran, a homicide detective at the Metropolitan Police.

Kieran conjectures that people who knew something about the killing, may have hesitated to speak up at the time because of a loyalty to the killer or killers.

She however believes that allegiances and relationships may have changed over time.

"We implore them to be bold and come forward if they know something, so that we can finally deliver justice," Kieran says.

Adam's murder has been the subject of numerous high-profile appeals over the years.

Soon after the killing, late ex-South African President Nelson Mandela, asked all African communities in London and abroad to help the police solve the murder.