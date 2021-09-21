RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

UK Police pleads for help to solve ritual killing of Nigerian boy

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The boy's head and limbs were severed, and his body was found floating near Tower Bridge.

Detective Inspector Will O'Reilly (L) and John Azah of the Independent Advisory Group place a wreath in the River Thames at the place where the torso of a boy, who police have called 'Adam', was found on September 21, 2001. A minute's silence was observed at a memorial service held in City Hall before the wreath laying. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid/File Photo
Detective Inspector Will O'Reilly (L) and John Azah of the Independent Advisory Group place a wreath in the River Thames at the place where the torso of a boy, who police have called 'Adam', was found on September 21, 2001. A minute's silence was observed at a memorial service held in City Hall before the wreath laying. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid/File Photo

On Friday, September 21, 2001, the dismembered body of a six-year-old Nigerian boy was found floating on the River Thames in the UK.

Recommended articles

20 years later, the Police in London has been unable to crack the case or make any arrests.

London Police is now appealing to anyone with information on the boy's murder to come forward, in order to help with solving a case they believe may have been a ritualistic killing.

The boy's identity remains a mystery. Police named him "Adam", while adding that forensic tests show he was from Nigeria, Reuters reports.

The boy was aged five or six when his body, which had the head and limbs severed, was found floating near Tower Bridge.

Police believe he was trafficked from Nigeria to Britain, possibly via Germany.

"It is incredibly sad and frustrating that Adam's murder remains unsolved," says Kate Kieran, a homicide detective at the Metropolitan Police.

Kieran conjectures that people who knew something about the killing, may have hesitated to speak up at the time because of a loyalty to the killer or killers.

She however believes that allegiances and relationships may have changed over time.

"We implore them to be bold and come forward if they know something, so that we can finally deliver justice," Kieran says.

Adam's murder has been the subject of numerous high-profile appeals over the years.

Soon after the killing, late ex-South African President Nelson Mandela, asked all African communities in London and abroad to help the police solve the murder.

British detectives have also been asking questions in South Africa, Holland, Germany and Nigeria.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senators pass bill to make 112 national emergency number

Katsina winning war against banditry, Governor Masari boasts

Senate receives Buhari's request to confirm EFCC board members

Buhari administration not interested in naming sponsors of terrorism, says Adesina

Gov Okowa wants National Assembly to uphold true federalism

Sanwo-Olu upgrades 'Domestic, Sexual Violence Team' to agency

NCDC reports 1,182 suspected cholera cases in one week

Osinbajo canvasses transparent, fair democratic processes in Africa

'Nigeria is better off with 1 senator, 3 reps per state' - Okorocha

Trending

Police catch 25-year-old man having midnight sex with a goat in Jigawa

Illustrative Photo of a group of Nigerian Police officers (Bukchris)

Lagos civil servant to be prosecuted after police saved him from jumping into lagoon

For Illustration: Police officers on Third Mainland Bridge during rescue operation (Punch)

Suspected killers of Senator Na-Allah's son say they sold his car for N1m

Abdulkarim Na-Allah, the eldest son of Sen. Bala Ibn-Na-Allah was killed last month (PMNews)

Gunmen kill Miyetti Allah leader in Kaduna

Unknown masked gunmen (PM News)