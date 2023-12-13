ADVERTISEMENT
UI law student accused of raping fresher who was resting from reading

News Agency Of Nigeria

The victim sustained injuries on her neck, lips and her private part.

The suspect has been arrested (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the student had been reported to the authorities of the institution for committing the crime against the student who is said be a fresher.

NAN also gathered that the lady had gone for night reading alongside some other girls in preparation for their examination.

The victim was said to have moved away from the lecture theatre where she was reading due to power failure and went to take a nap at the Students' Union building where the suspect reportedly raped her.

While narrating her ordeal, the victim said she woke up at a touch and attempted to scream but the suspect held her neck down and rendered her voiceless.

She said that luck shone on her when a student walked in and the suspect fled.

The victim, however, sustained injuries on her neck, lips (due to a bite) and her private part.

In her reaction, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Joke Akinpelu, confirmed the incident, saying that investigations had begun on the matter.

"Yes. He (the suspect) was with the security unit until late yesterday (Tuesday). I’m not sure he has even been released," Akinpelu told NAN.

She stated that the act was reported to the Dean of Students Affairs, adding that he had since swung into action.

"The veracity of the allegation will be known upon completion of investigation," she added.

