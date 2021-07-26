Uduak Akpan pleads guilty to Iniubong Umoren's murder, denies rape

Umoren was killed in April when she attended a job interview in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, following a plea for help on Twitter.

Her initial disappearance was immediately announced on social media, and the public's investigations led to Akpan who was arrested days later, and led authorities to the deceased's shallow grave in his father's compound.

Akpan confessed to her murder when he was paraded by the Police in May, and pleaded guilty when he was arraigned before a State High Court in Uyo on Monday, July 26, 2021.

The defendant has also been accused and charged with raping Umoren, but he pleaded not guilty to it in court.

He had said during his parade in May that he had consensual sex with her until she got violent with him, a claim many have disputed.

"She gave a condition that I should use a condom, which I did.

"When I removed the condom, she became furious and used the nearby stabiliser to hit me on my head and bit me on my left hand finger.

"While I was bleeding, in a bid to stop her, I used the stabiliser to hit her and when I hit her, she fell and started bleeding and thereafter, she died," he said weeks ago.