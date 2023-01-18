ADVERTISEMENT
Uber driver hospitalized after being shot by gunman in Abuja

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect and the Uber driver were said to have had an altercation over a parking space, which led to physical violence.

An Uber driver, whose identity is yet to be disclosed, has landed in a hospital after being attacked by a gunman in the Garki area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The incident, according to a police report, happened in the late hours of Monday, January 16, 2023.

Police sources, who spoke on the incident, stated that an argument had ensued between the Uber driver and the gunman, who immediately took to his heels after the attack at Gimbiya street, Garki.

Gimbiya Street, where the incident occurred, is one of the busiest areas of the FCT, with a high influx of people at nightlife.

A resident, who spoke anonymously, said people were having fun when they overheard the two men having an argument, before the shooting minutes later.

“We were all shocked following the shooting. As you know, nightlife is a usual thing here and you’d often find people arguing over spaces or bumping into each other, but most of the time, the arguments ends with both parties going their own way and everyone laughing it off.

“However, people were surprised after hearing the gunshot following the argument by the Uber driver and the gunman. In fact, no one knew that he had a gun with him. They said the driver had been taken to the hospital, we hope he survives it,” the resident was quoted as saying.

Reacting to the incident, FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Josephine Adeh denied reports that the suspect was an armed robber.

According to her, the victim and the suspect had a disagreement over a parking space, which snowballed into physical violence.

Adeh further noted that the Commissioner of Police, FCT, Sadiq Abubakar, had ordered a discrete investigation and an aggressive manhunt to identify and apprehend the fleeing suspect.

