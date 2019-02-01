In another infamous case of abuse of office by members of the Nigerian Police Force, another alleged policeman has added to the cruel, wretched feathers of the infamous organization.

Reports claim the policeman slapped an unwitting customer for alleged loud complaints of terrible services by the United Bank of Africa (UBA) branch in Abule-Egba, Lagos.

This comes after the infamous arrest and release of Nigerian photographer, Yinka Badmus, who was allegedly arrested for doing nothing but having dreadlocks. Though Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, CSP Chike Oti later claimed Badmus was arrested for cultism-related issues and was released after more than 10 days in custody, the damage had been done.

In this current matter, according to comments and a video on Instablog9ja, the customer who was slapped had been complaining loudly about the service at the UBA branch in Abule Egba and the mobile policeman was brought in to douse to situation when he allegedly dished a series of hot slaps to the customer.

Instablog9ja claims that as the matter escalated, eyewitnesses said the mobile policeman even brought out a knife, and attempted to stab the civilian.

In the video since published on Instablog9ja’s Instagram page, two civilians can be seen – one on singlet and shouting like a man cheated by a big bully, while a man in a seeming Nigerian Police Force T-Shirt was ushered away from the scene of the fact.

Although, no confrontation, slaps or stabbing were seen in the video, the presence of friction was obvious. Instablog9ja has since claimed that the Bank Manager tried to pacify the aggrieved customer in his office, but unsatisfied customers walked out on him.